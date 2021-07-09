West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$156.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:WFG opened at C$93.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.60. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 10.3199985 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

