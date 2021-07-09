Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $91.52 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

