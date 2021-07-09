Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 2,639 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.