Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $275.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.76 and a 1-year high of $278.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

