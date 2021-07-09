Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $553.54 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $557.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

