Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,142 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.