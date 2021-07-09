Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $652.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.26 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

