WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $191.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

