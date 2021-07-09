Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 322.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 30,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,502. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

