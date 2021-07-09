Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $980,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

