Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,606,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,333 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $829,105 in the last three months.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

