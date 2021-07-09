Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $680.34 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $166,169.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $680.34 or 0.02034966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00163819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.08 or 1.00023347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00957195 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

