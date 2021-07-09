WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 974.80 ($12.74). WPP shares last traded at GBX 950.40 ($12.42), with a volume of 2,158,564 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 986.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,300 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 over the last quarter.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

