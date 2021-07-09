Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $602.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.70. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $607.66. The company has a market cap of $287.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

