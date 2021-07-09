Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $1.58 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,766 shares of company stock worth $3,519,652. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.67. 35,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

