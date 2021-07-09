Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 128 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $21.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $897.99. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $866.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $902.72. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.38.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.