Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AUY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 307 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

