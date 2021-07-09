Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:AUY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 307 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).
Yamana Gold Company Profile
