Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $10.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

AA traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 5,823,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.