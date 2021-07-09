Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEEM traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $33.72. 251,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

