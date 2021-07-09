Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

