Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). Intellia Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $153.00. 84,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

