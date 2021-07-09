Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.