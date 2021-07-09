Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

