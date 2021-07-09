Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,403. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 48.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

