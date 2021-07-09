Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

