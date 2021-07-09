Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 662.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

