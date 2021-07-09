Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

CPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,864. The stock has a market cap of $704.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,905,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

