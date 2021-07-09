Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $92,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

