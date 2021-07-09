Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETH. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $648.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $57,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

