Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $717.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post sales of $717.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $642.00 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $481.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.17. 155,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

