Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. 30,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,223. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

