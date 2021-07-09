Zacks: Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Welltower posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.