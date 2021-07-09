Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

DHR stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $280.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 73,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 189,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

