Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.