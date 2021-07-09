Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $27.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $228.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

