Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $271.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.56 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $202.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

