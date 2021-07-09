Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post $778.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $770.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,766,937. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

