Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SPX has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

