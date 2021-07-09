Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Verso reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,476. The firm has a market cap of $564.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

