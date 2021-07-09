Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

WVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,540. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

