Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.73 EPS

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $2.49. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of AYI traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.20. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.