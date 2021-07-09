Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report sales of $2.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,092. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 18,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,832. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

