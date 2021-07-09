Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. 8,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,245. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,920,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.