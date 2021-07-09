Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $3.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $217.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.