Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $194,023,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 525.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 191.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,607,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,111 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.