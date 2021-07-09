Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in PROS by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PROS by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $369,000.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.45. 213,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

