Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE RM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $496.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

