Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 124,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

