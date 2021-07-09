Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

AGRO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 13,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,251. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

