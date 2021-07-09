Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Sell

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

