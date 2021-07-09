Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VIRC. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

